9th Circ. Shoots Down Appeal In X-Ray Warnings FCA Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday refused to revive a suit accusing instrument and software company Gatan Inc. of selling equipment that leaked X-ray radiation, saying the former employees who brought the case were unable to show how the lower court was mistaken in granting Gatan the win. The panel wrote that when Gatan and its parent company, Roper Industries Inc., moved for summary judgment in the suit, relators Brent Bailey and Emily Wade filed no opposition, and so now can't claim there were genuine questions of fact that precluded summary judgment. In addition, the judge wrote, Gatan and Roper had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS