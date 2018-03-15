Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tucker Arensberg Can't Slip Suit Over Pa. Oil Property

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Tucker Arensberg PC can't duck claims that current and former attorneys at the firm misrepresented or concealed a client's legal troubles from the buyer of a McKean County piece of land that the client didn't actually own, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane denied the law firm's motion to dismiss claims that it had helped its client Mark A. Thompson conceal that the property being sold to Prime Energy and Chemical LLC was subject to litigation and a government enforcement action, ruling that such a claim had already survived a motion to dismiss an earlier version...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 15, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®