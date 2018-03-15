Tucker Arensberg Can't Slip Suit Over Pa. Oil Property

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Tucker Arensberg PC can't duck claims that current and former attorneys at the firm misrepresented or concealed a client's legal troubles from the buyer of a McKean County piece of land that the client didn't actually own, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane denied the law firm's motion to dismiss claims that it had helped its client Mark A. Thompson conceal that the property being sold to Prime Energy and Chemical LLC was subject to litigation and a government enforcement action, ruling that such a claim had already survived a motion to dismiss an earlier version...

