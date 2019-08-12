Deals Rumor Mill: CBS-Viacom, WeWork, Arriva

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. is close to inking a deal to merge with Viacom Inc. that favors the former's shareholders, Reuters reported Monday. According to the report, each Viacom share would be swapped for roughly 0.595 of a CBS share in a potential deal. The outlet's sources cautioned, however, that the final terms of an all-stock deal could change. Reuters' report comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that CBS and Viacom reached an agreement about who will lead a combined company if the pair merge. Workspace sharing giant WeWork could make its initial public offering plans public this week, Bloomberg reported Friday....

