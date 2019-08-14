Greenberg Traurig Snags Ex-Fragomen Immigration Pro

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office has picked up an immigration pro from Fragomen who brings with him more than two decades of experience and a specialty in the H-2B visa space. Jay Ruby joined Greenberg Traurig LLP's immigration and compliance practice as a shareholder on Monday after three years at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP. Before that, he spent 15 years at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC. Less than two days into his new job, Ruby told Law360 on Tuesday that Greenberg has already impressed him, praising the firm's "superlative reputation," collaborative environment and expertise in a wide...

