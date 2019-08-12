Cuomo Signs Law Boosting Sexual Harassment Protections

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday signed into law sweeping anti-sexual harassment legislation that makes it easier for workers to win discrimination suits by eliminating a restriction requiring that harassment be "severe or pervasive" to make it to court. The New York State Assembly and Senate passed the bill in late June. Notably, the measure allows sexual harassment victims to bring claims stemming from any conduct that exceeds "petty slights or trivial inconveniences." It also mandates that all nondisclosure agreements permit employees to file harassment or discrimination complaints and gives claimants three years, rather than the previous one, to file employment...

