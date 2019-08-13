Dem Leader Sees Several Paths To Gun Background Checks

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday said Democrats may use government funding as leverage to press the Senate to accept new background checks on all gun purchases. The Maryland Democrat told reporters at a Capitol Hill event touting tighter gun measures that the time for congressional action on gun violence has long passed, and the recent mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California highlight the urgency. Holding up government funding legislation is one potential strategy for provoking action by reluctant Senate Republicans, Hoyer said when asked whether he was willing to pursue the tactic. At an event that also featured activists pushing...

