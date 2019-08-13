NY Law Will Spark Surge In Child Sexual Abuse Cases

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New York law set to take effect Wednesday will allow previously untimely child sexual abuse claims to be filed in the state's civil courts, and attorneys say they expect to lodge hundreds if not thousands of such suits in the coming months. The Child Victims Act was signed into law in February by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and allows people who allegedly experienced child sexual abuse in New York to file a civil claim any time before the age of 55, up from the previous cutoff age of 23. The new law also provides a one-year "look back" window, or grace period, during which people of...

