Trump Launches Bid To Break Up Immigration Judges' Union

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has asked the Federal Labor Relations Authority to dissolve the immigration judges' union, saying circumstances have changed since the agency last said these fact-finders could form a union nearly two decades ago. The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday petitioned the Federal Labor Relations Authority to find that the National Association of Immigration Judges is no longer valid because the judges are managers, who can't form unions under the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute. The DOJ cited a series of "factual and legal developments" it says have added managerial weight to the judges' authority and rendered moot the...

