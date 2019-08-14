The Key Issue In Revived Sex Abuse Claim Insurance Disputes

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- In January of this year, New York passed the Child Victims Act. Previously, the state required that childhood sexual abuse suits be filed before a plaintiff’s 23rd birthday. The CVA includes a one-year period, known as a “window,” which went into effect on Wednesday and revives cases that had expired under previous statutes of limitations. The window opening for such claims gives rise to potential liability against defendants for the first time. In a previous article addressing key insurance coverage issues raised in revived sexual abuse claims, we discussed multiyear insurance policies and whether the “per occurrence” limit of liability applies...

