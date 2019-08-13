Texas To Pitch $500K Nexus Threshold For Franchise Tax

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Texas would adopt a $500,000 economic threshold for its franchise tax in response to the Wayfair decision under a rule the state comptroller plans to propose in the next few weeks, according to the comptroller's office. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts on Aug. 5 released a draft rule to its Tax Advisory Group and Business Advisory Group, which include attorneys and business groups, that would create a state franchise tax economic nexus threshold of $500,000 starting Jan. 1. Entities that meet the new proposed threshold standard would be subject to the provisions of the state franchise tax. Currently, businesses don’t...

