Hytera Must Face Motorola's Patent Claims Over Digital Radio

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Chinese radio manufacturer Hytera Communications Corp. cannot escape claims that it copied Motorola Solutions Inc.'s digital two-way radio technology and infringed several of its patents, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday. Motorola Solutions’ allegations that Hytera imported an infringing digital mobile radio to the U.S. are pled well enough to advance both its direct and indirect patent infringement claims against its Chinese rival, U.S. District Judge John Blakey said. Motorola can also proceed with its induced infringement claim because it has raised plausible allegations regarding Hytera’s infringement intent and knowledge, as well as infringing use by third parties, the judge said....

