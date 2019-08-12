Judges Get Whatever They Want, Atty Tells Misconduct Panel

Law360, Los Angeles (August 12, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A former research attorney for California appellate judge Jeffrey Johnson told a Commission on Judicial Performance panel she didn’t report unprofessional comments he made about her appearance because she didn’t think anything would be done, saying “whatever the justices want, the justices get.” Katie Wohn told the three-judge panel of special masters at the State Bar Court of California that Associate Justice Jeffrey Johnson liked to hug his staff and wanted them to be like a family, but she said it made her feel uncomfortable to hug her boss and felt like she couldn’t refuse for fear of risking her job....

