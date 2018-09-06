3rd Circ. Says QR Codes On Debt Letters Violate Law

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ruled that debt collection letters which reveal encrypted account numbers such as scannable QR codes violate federal consumer protection law, handing a precedential victory to a Chase Bank credit card holder who filed class claims against the financial giant's collection agent. By affirming a Pennsylvania federal court’s $11,000 judgment in favor of Donna DiNaples and her proposed class, a three-judge panel late Monday extended the reach of its prior holding that debt collection letters which reveal account numbers run afoul of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The appeals court found the same privacy concerns addressed in...

