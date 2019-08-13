J&J Baby Powder 'Never' Had Asbestos, NJ Jury Told

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (August 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told New Jersey state jurors Tuesday that its baby powder “never” contained asbestos and pushed back on allegations made by people suing the pharmaceutical giant that it improperly withheld information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the product. With J&J corporate representative and former company toxicologist John Hopkins on the stand at a trial over claims the baby powder caused those individuals to develop mesothelioma, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP highlighted records from the 1970s showing that scientists did not find the toxic mineral in the company’s talcum powder. During her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS