3 Firms Steer Atlas Intermediate's $710M Take-Public Deal

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Inspection and consulting company Atlas Intermediate Holdings said Tuesday it will go public through an acquisition by a blank check company in a roughly $710 million deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis, Winston & Strawn and Atrium. The deal has an enterprise value of $709.5 million, excluding some tax benefits the company expects to receive, the announcement said. The transaction will see Boxwood Merger Corp., a blank check company formed to effect acquisitions and reorganizations, take on Atlas Intermediate Holdings LLC as an indirect subsidiary, then change its name to Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., according to the announcement. Boxwood’s common stock will...

