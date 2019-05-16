Atty Wants Jury Trial On Whether Ex-Partner Withheld Fees

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh attorney on Monday said a jury must decide whether his former partner bilked him out of $1.3 million in fees for hundreds of hours he put into a class action settlement with First Commonwealth Bank, urging a Pennsylvania federal court to reject a bid to dismiss the case. Rudy A. Fabian of Fabian Legal Services said in a brief that U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab should deny Michigan-based attorney Richard Shenkan’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit Fabian filed in May, since it should be up to a jury to decide whether they had a contract and whether Shenkan...

