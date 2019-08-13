Deals Rumor Mill: Amazon, Secretlab, Roark Capital

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Amazon is in advanced talks to buy a stake in India-based Future Retail, Bloomberg reported early Tuesday. According to the report, the Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce giant could buy as much as 10% of Future Retail, which Bloomberg’s report touts as India’s second-largest retailer by turnover. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Future Retail wants the stake valued at roughly 20 billion rupees ($282.3 million). Investment firm Heliconia Capital Management has invested in gaming chair maker Secretlab, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Citing an anonymous source, Bloomberg reported that the Temasek Holdings unit bought a minority stake that values the Singapore-based gaming chair maker...

