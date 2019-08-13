Split Texas Panel OKs Expert Report In Hip Replacement Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman’s medical malpractice suit over alleged injuries and an infection from a hip replacement will proceed, after a state appellate panel ruled Tuesday in a split decision that found her expert report was produced in good faith and that her claims have merit. La Neta Bobinger sued Tomball Texas Hospital Co. for negligence stemming from an alleged bone fracture and infection she suffered after a 2015 hip replacement. She alleged that staff at the Tomball Regional Medical Center — now called HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball — failed to take appropriate action after she reported swelling and abnormal pain in...

