Post Beats Mislabeling Suit Over Honey Bunches Of Oats

Law360, Boston (August 13, 2019, 11:15 AM EDT) -- Post Consumer Brands LLC could not have duped customers with its Honey Bunches Of Oats cereal because it tastes like honey, even if that isn’t the primary sweetener, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday as she dismissed a putative class action. A pair of consumers sued the cereal maker in 2018, claiming Post breached express warranties and ran afoul of numerous state consumer protection statutes by making it seem as though Honey Bunches of Oats is sweetened with honey, when it is in fact primarily sweetened with sugar, brown sugar and corn syrup. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the...

