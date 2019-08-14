Copyright Cavalry Supports Pirate Ship Photog At High Court

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A slew of high-profile groups have jumped into a U.S. Supreme Court case over whether copyright owners can sue state governments for infringement, arguing that Congress had the right to override sovereign immunity and that states need to be held accountable. More than a dozen amicus briefs were filed at the Supreme Court this week in support of reviving the Copyright Remedy Clarification Act, which allows copyright owners to sue states for infringement. The briefs came from a wide range of groups, including the register of copyrights at the time the CRCA was passed; industry groups such as the Recording Industry...

