DOI Gets Win In Tribal Council Candidates' Election Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge sided with the Department of the Interior Tuesday, saying Nooksack tribal council candidates had not shown there was a policy that elections had to comply with tribal law, and as such, the agency had the right to certify the election results despite fraud allegations. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said that losing candidates Robert Doucette, Bernadine Roberts, Saturnino Javier and Tresea Doucette had not shown that the department had an existing policy that tribal law should be used to determine whether the tribal council was validly seated, and how the election should be held. If there...

