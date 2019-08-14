DOD's 3D Printing Push Leaves Legal Questions Open

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's increased use of 3D printing presents a range of complicated legal questions in need of resolution, such as product liability issues and accounting for related data rights in defense contract negotiations. 3D printing is such a new area for the DOD that important legal and contractual issues related to its use have yet to be fully hashed out, even if a 3D-printed product might look and function similarly to a traditionally manufactured item. For example, when parts can be printed, that changes the calculus for data rights negotiations in defense contracting, according to several attorneys. And...

