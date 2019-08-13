Recession Could Raise Stakes Of OECD Tax Negotiations

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A global economic slowdown could complicate already fraught talks on reallocating taxing rights, part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's effort to change the international tax system. Cars awaiting shipment were lined up at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, in May. Some economists believe Germany is already in a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters in which the economy shrinks. (AP) A recession next year would likely mean that major economies' taxable income declines in the same year that the Paris-based OECD is supposed to agree on a broad overhaul of tax laws, said Monique van Herksen and Clive...

