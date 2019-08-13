CenturyLink To Pay $550K For Overbilling Practices

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink Inc. has agreed to pay $550,000 to resolve a Federal Communications Commission investigation into allegations the internet, television and telephone service provider systematically charged consumers unauthorized third-party fees, the agency said Tuesday. Under the settlement, the company would comply with a plan designed to protect consumers and to prevent the practice, known as cramming, in the future. To comply, CenturyLink must cease billing for third parties, with certain exceptions, and implement a process to issue refunds or credits to customers with valid claims about unauthorized charges. "Over the years, the FCC has done yeoman's work in fighting cramming and getting major...

