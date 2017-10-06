9th Circ. Judge Questions Quarles & Brady Malpractice Claim

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical of reviving a lending company's $16 million fraud and legal malpractice suit against Quarles & Brady LLP, saying Tuesday that she thinks the record doesn't support allegations that the firm misrepresented what it knew about a borrower's ability to repay a loan. U.S. Circuit Judge Susan P. Graber told GemCap Lending's counsel during a hearing in Pasadena, California, that most of the alleged misrepresentations are either the law firm's statements that explicitly say they are making an assumption, or they are statements that say the firm's opinions are limited. "When they're not opining, you can't...

