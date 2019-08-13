DuPont Espionage Charges Can't Stick, Chinese Co. Says

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 13, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A state-owned Chinese steel company urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a criminal indictment alleging the business stole manufacturing trade secrets from DuPont Co., arguing that it is immune from the charges under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. Pangang Group Company Ltd. and its related entities are instruments of the People's Republic of China and therefore immune from criminal charges under the FSIA, company attorney John M. Potter of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP argued at a hearing in Oakland. He also said the company is not subject to the statute’s commercial activity exception. But U.S. District Judge...

