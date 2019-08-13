FCC's Hands Likely Tied On White House Anti-Bias Order

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A possible White House executive order seeking new rules from the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on online platforms may set up a confrontation with the agency, which is known for its independence and dedication to free speech. News reports last week indicated that the White House is considering an order directing the FCC to craft rules to limit protections online platforms receive from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which holds that websites mostly aren't liable for what users post on their pages. However, industry experts say the FCC's status as an independent agency and its leaders' reluctance...

