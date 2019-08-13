NJ Town Judge Cited For Hearing Her Landlord's Cases

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A part-time New Jersey municipal court judge has been hit with an ethics complaint alleging she presided over cases involving an attorney who is also the landlord of the office where she operates a practice, according to a complaint released Tuesday by the state judiciary. Judge Lilia A. Munoz, a part-time jurist in Union City and Guttenberg, violated judicial ethics rules against conflicts of interest by failing to recuse herself when attorney Ramon M. Gonzalez appeared in her courtroom as counsel of record, according the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. Judge Munoz rented office space on 39th Street in Union...

