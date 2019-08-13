DOJ Enforcement Insights From Poultry Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- In late June, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to intervene and stay discovery in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, which has been pending for almost three years. On June 27, 2019, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Judge Thomas Durkin granted the motion to intervene but limited the stay of discovery to a mere 90 days. The court also indicated that, absent unforeseeable circumstances, this would be the only stay of the proceedings. What is the practical impact of the DOJ’s arrival to the kitchen in this case? Initially, it means that the heat has been turned...

