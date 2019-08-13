Calif. Appellate Judge Asked CHP Officer For Sex, Panel Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 13, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California Highway Patrol officer told a Commission on Judicial Performance panel Tuesday that appellate judge Jeffrey Johnson solicited her for sex while she was assigned to his protective service detail, but that she didn’t report him because she thought she might face retaliation. CHP Officer Tatiana Sauquillo, a 10-year veteran of the force, worked in the judicial protection section from 2013 to 2016, providing protective-detail service for justices of California’s Second District Court of Appeal, including Associate Justice Johnson. When she worked with Justice Johnson, Sauquillo said, he often made offensive and explicit remarks to her about her appearance....

