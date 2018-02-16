Funeral Co. To Pay $2.2M To End Sales Reps' Wage Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- NorthStar Memorial Group Shared Services LLC has agreed to pay $2.2 million to end a proposed class action brought by workers claiming the funeral home operator violated California labor law by unlawfully cutting wages to cover commissions and failing to reimburse employees for business expenses. The current and former sales supervisors and administrators of burial product purchases asked a California federal judge Monday to grant initial approval to the deal that would provide about $5,000 for each of the 429 workers. Attorneys for the workers asked for $736,200 in attorney fees. Instead of paying commissions for nonexempt employees on a weekly...

