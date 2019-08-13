Calif. Property Tax Ballot Measure Resubmitted With Changes

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a 2020 California ballot measure that could change how large commercial and industrial properties are taxed and increase property tax revenues by billions resubmitted the measure on Tuesday with changes to help more small businesses, organizers said. The Shore Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Opponents of a property tax ballot measure that has been tweaked to help small businesses say the changes do not address the negative impact of the initiative. (AP) The Schools and Communities First campaign, the organizing group behind the ballot measure, said it would refile the initiative Tuesday with the secretary of state to change several...

