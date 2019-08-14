Investors Can Seek Docs In $500M Kazakh Award Row

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday said Kazakhstan had not shown why it was necessary to block a discovery bid from Moldovan energy investors attempting to collect on an arbitral award of more than $500 million, expressing concern that the country is attempting to avoid its discovery obligations. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson said Kazakhstan had not complied with "any of the discovery requests" in the litigation from Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati seeking to collect on the approximately $506 million award. "We simply cannot go another number of months with disputes about the fundamental question of whether...

