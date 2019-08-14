Cherokee Nation Gets Local Nod For $225M Arkansas Casino

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Cherokee Nation Businesses and global hospitality business Legends received an endorsement from local officials on their proposal to build a $225 million resort and casino in Arkansas. The Pope County Quorum Court on Tuesday supported a county judge's decision to give the project to the Cherokee Nation over four competing proposals. The Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas is expected to include about 50,000 square feet of gaming space; a 200-room luxury hotel; a conference and entertainment space that can fit 1,000 people; an RV park; and an outdoor water park, among other amenities, according to proposal details released Monday. "We're confident...

