MillerCoors, Stone Trade Insults In Keystone TM Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- MillerCoors and Stone Brewing Co. are both pushing for a quick victory after 18 months of trademark litigation over new beer packaging that emphasizes the "Stone” in “Keystone Light,” with each filing insult-laced motions to end the case in their favor. The dueling motions for summary judgment this week came in a lawsuit filed by Stone last year, a case that kicked off with a complaint claiming the new packaging might trick consumers into accidentally buying "Keystone's watered-down imitation of beer.” In a Monday filing that echoed that personal tone, MillerCoors called Stone’s lawsuit a “publicity stunt” for a company that...

