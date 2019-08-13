DOD Watchdog Says $10B JEDI Cloud Probe Is Well Along

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog has made “substantial progress” on an investigation into contentious aspects of the DOD’s $10 billion JEDI cloud contract and is trying to finish the probe as quickly as possible, it said Tuesday. The DOD Office of Inspector General is looking into issues such as how the department developed its requirements for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal — which is intended to move much of the DOD's existing information technology infrastructure to the cloud — and whether any officials acted improperly, it said in a statement, formally confirming the investigation for the first time. "Our review is ongoing, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS