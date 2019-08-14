11th Circ. Chides Alabama Firm Over Last-Minute Subpoena

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel agreed that a small Alabama law firm should be punished for issuing an overly broad subpoena on the eve of trial over an emu-oil contract dispute. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, an Eleventh Circuit panel affirmed an Alabama district court’s roughly $3,600 sanction against Anderson Weidner LLC for issuing a “grossly overbroad and unduly burdensome” subpoena on the eve of trial. The panel also handed the firm additional sanctions for filing a subsequently “frivolous” appeal on the issue. The subpoena was sent to the parent company of emu oil sales unit, Nutrition & Fitness Inc., right before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS