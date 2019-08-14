Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Chides Alabama Firm Over Last-Minute Subpoena

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel agreed that a small Alabama law firm should be punished for issuing an overly broad subpoena on the eve of trial over an emu-oil contract dispute.

In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, an Eleventh Circuit panel affirmed an Alabama district court’s roughly $3,600 sanction against Anderson Weidner LLC for issuing a “grossly overbroad and unduly burdensome” subpoena on the eve of trial. The panel also handed the firm additional sanctions for filing a subsequently “frivolous” appeal on the issue.

The subpoena was sent to the parent company of emu oil sales unit, Nutrition & Fitness Inc., right before...

