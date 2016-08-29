General Mills Beats False Ad Suit Over Sugary Cereal Labeling

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action from General Mills consumers accusing the company of misrepresenting its sugary cereals and bars as healthy, ruling that the products' labels had information explaining exactly how much sugar they contain. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White declined to allow Beverly Truxel and Stephen Hadley to amend their suit for a fourth time, finding that the products in question clearly included information about their ingredients and sugar content. "Plaintiffs cannot plausibly claim to be misled about the sugar content of their cereal purchases because defendant provided them with all truthful and...

