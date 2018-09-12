Peloton Gets Flywheel Sanctioned Over Deposition Delay

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Peloton won about $10,000 in sanctions in a patent infringement suit on Tuesday, after a Texas federal judge agreed the cycling company should recoup expenses from a trip its attorneys took from Los Angeles to New York for a deposition that was canceled 85 minutes before it was set to begin. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne partially granted Peloton Interactive Inc.'s request to sanction Flywheel over the conduct in a three-page order on Tuesday. He ordered Flywheel to hand over $10,015 — about $2,500 in expenses and about $7,500 in attorney fees — within 15 days. Peloton had asked the...

