SD Loses Challenge To Tribal Trust Land

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Interior Board of Indian Appeals has affirmed a federal decision to take land into trust for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, rejecting South Dakota’s claims that the ruling didn't properly consider the regulatory criteria. The appeals board on Monday upheld a Bureau of Indian Affairs decision to take less than half an acre of South Dakota land into trust for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, finding that an agency official sufficiently assessed factors like the tribe’s need for the acquisition and the potential tax implications. “We conclude that the state has not met its burden to show that BIA failed to properly...

