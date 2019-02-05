Nev. Fight To Stop Plutonium Shipment Is Moot, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said Nevada's efforts to stop the federal government from shipping plutonium from South Carolina to the U.S. Department of Energy's Nevada National Security Site are moot because the shipment was completed before the state launched the bid to stop it. Dismissing Nevada's appeal of a district court ruling that denied the state's bid to enjoin the government from shipping weapons-grade plutonium from a nuclear waste disposal facility in South Carolina, the appeals court said the shipment took place before Nevada asked for a preliminary injunction as part of a 2018 lawsuit challenging the DOE's proposal to...

