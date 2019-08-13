4 Firms Shape $30.5B Megamerger Of CBS And Viacom

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- CBS and Viacom on Tuesday revealed plans for a $30.5 billion merger that will create a single media and entertainment giant with more than $28 billion in combined revenue, in a deal steered by Paul Weiss, Cravath, Shearman & Sterling and Cleary Gottlieb. CBS and Viacom are planning a tie-up that would result in a single company that owns brands such as Showtime, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures. (AP) The merger, rumored earlier in the week, stands to result in a single company that owns many major brands, including Showtime, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures. The combined company will also feature a massive library of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS