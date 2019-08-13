Trump Acknowledges Consumers Could Bear Tariff Costs

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was delaying tariffs on Chinese toys, phones and computers to avoid potential price increases for American consumers, departing briefly from his repeated inaccurate claims that Beijing alone is bearing the brunt of his duties. Earlier in the day, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would move ahead with a 10% levy on a litany of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, but that tariffs on valuable consumer items like personal electronics and video game consoles would not take effect until Dec. 15. Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, soon after the delay was...

