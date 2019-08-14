CBP Detainees Seek Improved Conditions, Access To Counsel

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Immigrants in prolonged detention at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas are seeking a court order permitting them access to attorneys and requiring the agency to improve the conditions of their confinement. The immigrants accused CBP on Monday in Texas federal court of holding them well beyond the 72-hour limit imposed by the agency's own guidelines and child detention standards. Due to overcrowding in facilities that are not designed for long-term detention, they claim they have not been able to access proper nutrition, water, medical services, fresh air and basic sanitation. "When the state detains a person, 'the Constitution...

