Counties Challenge Trump's Immigration Rule On Public Aid

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two California counties on Tuesday became the first to file suit challenging a Trump administration rule targeting immigrants on public assistance, arguing that it violates federal immigration and administrative laws. The City and County of San Francisco and Santa Clara County argued in their California federal court complaint that the rule misconstrues the statute that allows the government to deny immigration benefits to those who are "primarily dependent on the government for support," unlawfully expanding its scope. The rule also imposes significant financial and public health costs on the counties by discouraging immigrants from accessing necessary aid, they said. "This abrupt...

