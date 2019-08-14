Clock Ran Out On Trustees' ERISA Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed an Illinois federal judge’s decision to toss the latest lawsuit filed by a pension plan’s trustees against two companies that pulled out of the fund without making required payments, agreeing that the claims were time-barred. Because the trustees originally moved to collect payments they say the companies owed to the plan in 2008, they had only until 2014 to sue Revcon Technology Group Inc., which left the plan in 2003, and S&P Electric Inc., which left in 2004, over the debt, a panel of three Seventh Circuit judges decided Tuesday. That means an Employee Retirement Income Security...

