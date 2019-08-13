'Geek And Gamer' Supplier Loot Crate OK'd For $4M DIP Loan

Law360, Wilmington (August 13, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Subscription-based tech and popular culture goods supplier Loot Crate secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval Tuesday for a $4 million Chapter 11 interim debtor-in-possession loan, aimed in part at seeing the “geek and gamer” goods business through a warp-speed, 40-day sale schedule. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the loan as part of a brink-of-disaster bankruptcy case calling for a company sale process that will position DIP lender and top creditor Money Chest LLC as a bidder-to-beat “stalking horse,” with bids due by Sept. 10. The California-based company, which caters to geek, gamer, tech and collectible...

