Calif. Officials Shake Tribal Biz's Tobacco Tax Fight

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A pair of California officials has defeated a tribal business entity's litigation challenging certain Golden State taxes linked to the sale of tobacco products, with a federal judge holding Tuesday that he lacks authority to block the state's tax collection. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd tossed a suit against California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Nicolas Maduros, head of the state's Department of Tax and Fee Administration, after concluding that Big Sandy Rancheria Enterprises is legally distinct from the tribe that owns it. That distinction means the company isn't entitled to a tribal exemption from the Tax Injunction Act, or...

