DuPont Can't Strip Home Depot's Paint Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has presented enough evidence that DuPont and other chemical makers allegedly fixed the price of a key paint ingredient, including a "startling" number of parallel price increases, to survive a summary judgment bid, a California federal judge said in an order unsealed Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said in her July order that Home Depot USA Inc.'s allegations that E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Millennium Inorganic Chemicals, Huntsman International LLC and Kronos Worldwide Inc. announced 31 parallel price increases of titanium dioxide over a 12-year period, in conjunction with other of its allegations, to beat...

