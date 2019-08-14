Ocean Spray Wants Outside Farmers Cut From Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Ocean Spray pushed back against independent farmers' efforts to stay part of an antitrust suit that accuses the juice giant of depressing cranberry prices, blasting a set of new theories the growers put forward as a "desperate attempt to salvage" their case. Independent cranberry farmers and other groups of cranberry producers are suing Ocean Spray for allegedly using its market power to keep prices for the fruit artificially low. After the unaffiliated growers' antitrust allegations were lopped off the case two years ago, they argued in a July filing that Ocean Spray's conduct also amounts to unfair conduct, fraud and false...

